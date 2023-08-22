POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman tells New York State police she got “sucked” into a Chautauqua County ditch, leading to her arrest on a drunk driving charge.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Troopers responded to Fredonia Stockton Road in the Town of Pomfret, where they say 31-year-old Sheridan resident Nicole Mott was behind the wheel of a vehicle that went off-road.

In addition to Mott, police say an 11-year-old passenger was in the vehicle, too.

“Mott stated that she attempted to make a U-turn and got ‘sucked’ into the ditch,” State police said.

Mott was observed to have watery, bloodshot eyes, and failed field sobriety tests, according to Troopers. She was subsequently charged with aggravated DWI with a child.

According to police, Mott’s blood-alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit. After being given traffic tickets, she was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.

The child was turned over to a family member.