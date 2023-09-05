JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police have accused a woman in the city of throwing a wooden chair from a second-story balcony, hitting and injuring someone they identified as a juvenile.

It’s not clear how old the victim was, but police say the alleged incident happened in front of a couple other “juveniles” on the city’s east side.

This all happened early Tuesday morning, shortly before 1 a.m., according to police, but the events leading up to it are not clear.

Jenna Crouch, 32, was charged with assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was taken into custody pending arraignment.