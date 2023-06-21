MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Clerk’s office is warning residents about a property sale scam from what’s believed to be a fake business.

According to Clerk Larry Barmore, the scammer goes under the name Admiral Realty LLC, claimed to be owned by “Donald Kidd of Miami.”

“To the best of my knowledge, the offer is being made on the property, sight unseen,” Barmore said. “They send you an offer to purchase that is very generous and ask to have it signed and returned within three days or the offer is rescinded.”

Barmore says that a “representative” of the Admiral Realty will contact the victim with all the needed paperwork to sign before issuing a “certified check.”

“A certified check is easier to forge than a twenty dollar bill and most of the forgeries are drawn on banks that do not exist,” Barmore said. “Our advice, when in doubt, throw it out.”

The offer could look legitimate. Barmore said there are even Facebook and LinkedIn pages with the name Admiral Realty, but they have limited information.

“I canvased my fellow county clerks and found that none of them have heard of Admiral Realty LLC, nor do they have any properties in their counties owned by them,” Barmore said.