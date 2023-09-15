FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Frewsburg man who is a registered sex offender was arrested on new charges following a criminal complaint.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey Paden, 57, was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

New York State Police, according to the complaint, received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual in Frewsburg had uploaded images of child pornography to the internet. Following an investigation, the images were traced to Paden.

Paden was convicted in 2015 of possession of child pornography, served 57 months in prison and was required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Authorities say, on Sept. 12, the FBI executed a search warrant on 12 electronic devices that were previously seized in an investigation by the NYSP. They say they recovered multiple images of child pornography.

Paden, who is currently on federal supervised release, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, under the new charge.