TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maple Springs Fire Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire Monday night.

At 7:43 p.m., officials arrived at the scene of a fire on Park Plaza, where it was reported that flames were spreading from a single-family residence to a neighboring residence. The fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators said the fire originated in the living room of the single-family residence and was caused by an electrical problem.

Due to the extent of the damage and safety concerns, the fire department ordered an emergency demolition of the residence.

