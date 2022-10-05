TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maple Springs Fire Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire Monday night.
At 7:43 p.m., officials arrived at the scene of a fire on Park Plaza, where it was reported that flames were spreading from a single-family residence to a neighboring residence. The fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported.
Investigators said the fire originated in the living room of the single-family residence and was caused by an electrical problem.
Due to the extent of the damage and safety concerns, the fire department ordered an emergency demolition of the residence.
- ‘Rust’ to resume filming after Alec Baldwin settles with family of Halyna Hutchins
- Americans are staring down increased heating costs as winter approaches
- OPEC+ announces 2 million-barrel production cut, potentially spiking gas prices
- Screen time affects toddlers’ life skills, study finds
- Almost 3 in 4 Maryland voters favor legalizing marijuana ahead of November referendum: poll
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.