STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was determined to have started in an electric receptacle and then spread throughout the house.