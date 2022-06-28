TOWN OF HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies say they managed to stop a burglary in progress late Monday night.

Around 11:30, they responded to an address in the Town of Harmony, where an alleged burglary was reported to them.

After getting inside, two suspects were found — 39-year-old Amanda Barton, of Busti, and 41-year-old Jamestown resident Chad Enos.

Deputies say they unlawfully entered the residence and removed property. Each was charged with burglary and attempted grand larceny.

Barton and Enos were released and will appear in court at a later date.