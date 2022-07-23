CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were reportedly taken to an Erie, Pa. hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse and buggy in the Town of Chautauqua around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office.

The vehicle, driven by Adam West of Portland, N.Y., was reportedly traveling north on Thayer Road when it collided with the southbound horse and buggy. According to the Sheriff’s office, a subsequent investigation revealed that West, 41, was allegedly under the influence of drugs, after he failed field sobriety tests.

Four people were inside the buggy during the crash. Two were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries. The report did not clarify the condition of the horse(s).

The Sheriff’s office, Chautauqua County EMS and area fire departments responded to the scene.

West was charged with a felony for driving while ability impaired by drugs, as he was previously convicted on a non-felony charge within the past 10 years. He was also charged with a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation of failure to keep right. He was taken to the County Jail for arraignment.