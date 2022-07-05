ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County woman was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child following an incident in the Town of Ellery.

On Monday night, shortly before 11:30, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight. According to authorities, it was determined that Jennifer Miller, 43, an Ellery resident, allegedly hit a child while striking other adults.

She was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.