PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday released images of clothing worn by the unidentified person in a 2021 case in which two bodies were found.

One body was identified as Marquita Mull, a 50-year-old woman from Buffalo, who went missing in June 2021.

The other body located at the site has yet to be identified, though the Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the remains were at the site since 2011 or earlier, and that the body is that of a girl or woman between the ages of 15 and 35. The Sheriff’s office estimated her height between 4’11” and 5’7″.

The Sheriff’s office said the clothing worn by the unidentified person was initially sold in the early 90s and they are looking to see if anyone can identify the clothing worn (below).

Last year, Sheriff Jim Quattrone told News 4 that he believes the remains are “several decades old,” and that investigators were looking into whether the body was related to any missing person cases from the area.

“If you know anything about Marquita Mull’s disappearance, recognize the clothing or know of a missing female who matches this description, call Investigator Jacob Stahley at (716) 753-4973 or send an email to UnsolvedChautauqua@sheriff.us,” the post said.