SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly couple from Silver Creek was arrested Monday for endangering a child.

Richard Henry, 75, and his wife Anna Henry, 73, have been accused of endangering the welfare of a child. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Monday after an altercation had taken place.

After investigation, deputies determined Richard Henry endangered the child and obstructed the child’s breathing. Anna Henry was also found to have endangered the welfare of the child.

Both Henrys were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. Richard Henry was also charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation, another Class A misdemeanor.

The couple was taken to the Hanover substation for processing. They were later transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.

The Sheriff’s office did not disclose whether the child was related to the Henrys.