HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Creek man was seriously injured in a car accident in Hanover over the weekend, police say.

Just after 8 p.m. on July 30, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash on Hanover Rd. 30-year-old Michael Cagney of Silver Creek suffered “serious physical injuries” and was transported to a medical facility in Buffalo for treatment,.