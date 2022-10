ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a stolen tractor that was found in Chautauqua County.

The model of the tractor is a 2015 Kabota M9960HD12. The serial number ends in 174.

The tractor was seen in the area of State Route 62 in the town of Ellington.

Courtesy: New York State Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200.