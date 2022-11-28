BROCTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fire they’re describing as “suspicious.”
On Sunday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., first responders headed to School Street in Brocton, where they say the trailer of a semi-truck was on fire.
“The 53-foot semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner,” the Sheriff’s office said.
News 4 will provide more information if it becomes available.
