BROCTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fire they’re describing as “suspicious.”

On Sunday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., first responders headed to School Street in Brocton, where they say the trailer of a semi-truck was on fire.

“The 53-foot semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner,” the Sheriff’s office said.

