FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After thousands of people lost power in the areas of Dunkirk and Fredonia, it has returned for most National Grid customers.

Roughly 3,000 outages were reported around 11:30 a.m. Within 20 minutes, most of them were no longer listed on National Grid’s website.

As of 12:45 p.m., there are more than 700 outages in the areas of Portland and Brocton. Power there is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m.