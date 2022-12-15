FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After thousands of people lost power in the areas of Dunkirk and Fredonia, it has returned for most National Grid customers.
Roughly 3,000 outages were reported around 11:30 a.m. Within 20 minutes, most of them were no longer listed on National Grid’s website.
As of 12:45 p.m., there are more than 700 outages in the areas of Portland and Brocton. Power there is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m.
- Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB funding
- Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
- Trevor Noah to host the 65th annual Grammy Awards
- House passes bill setting vote on Puerto Rico political status
- LIVE: Hochul storm briefing in Albany
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.