(Town of Ellicott police say this photo was provided by Aaron Mattie’s grandmother.)

ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Ellicott police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.

Tuesday morning, not long after 10:30 a.m., police posted on Facebook that 16-year-old Aaron Mattie was missing. It’s not clear where or when she was last seen.

The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (716) 665-7083 or (716) 661-7232.