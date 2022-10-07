BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Fire Investigators said two fires broke out early Friday morning.

At 6 a.m., fire investigators, assisted by multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of Chautauqua Avenue where they say two separate houses caught fire.

Investigators said that the two fires were caused by a re-kindled house fire that occurred two days prior.

Both houses were unoccupied at the time of the fired and suffered severe damage. No injuries were reported.