MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Mayville on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police and fire responded to a small glider plane that had crashed in trees off of North Erie Street in Mayville. Initial investigation shows that the man piloting the plane, 56-year-old Galo A. Grijalva, was attempting to land the plane in an empty field when the plane struck nearby trees.

Grijalva and his passenger, 60-year-old Douglas R. Sillart of Derby, were able to self-extricate and were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA.