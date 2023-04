GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a fire in Chautauqua County early Sunday morning, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the Town of Gerry just before 6 a.m. Sunday. The two residents of the home, Jeffrey and Judith Church, both 66, were found dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.