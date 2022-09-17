BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County.

One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at $6,524.

Take 5 numbers are drawn twice a day, one drawing at 2:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets can be cashed in up to one year following the drawing date.