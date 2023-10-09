MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says a Jamestown woman tried to bring fentanyl into the county’s jail facility.

A bulletin shared by the county pertains to an incident authorities say took place on September 21. That afternoon, the Sheriff’s office says Jena Blocker, 36, was conspiring with 30-year-old inmate Brent Robbins in an attempt to bring in narcotics.

During a pre-visit security screening that day, they say Blocker was found to be in possession of the drug. Pending an investigation, Blocker was released, but on September 29, she was located and arrested in Jamestown.

She was subsequently arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and conspiracy. Robbins was arraigned on a charge of conspiracy.