BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in the Town of Hanover, New York State Police announced.

Police said a 2015 Subaru was traveling westbound on State Route 39 and crossed the centerline, striking a 1992 Honda head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 31-year-old Miranda M. Farley, was pronounced deceased at the scene while two passengers in the vehicle, 31-year-old Angela L. Waldemarson and 42-year-old William S. Hamilton, were transported to ECMC with life-threatening injuries.

Milly A. Garcia, 24, who was the operator of the Subaru, was also taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.