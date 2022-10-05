GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Wednesday morning, a woman was found dead in a Chautauqua County home that caught fire.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., fire officials and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on Route 60 in Gerry.

“Upon arrival, the structure was found to be fully involved,” the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

While working to stop the flames, firefighters determined that a single occupant, Sally Wissman, was unaccounted for. Her body was later found in the home.

The cause and origin of the fire are undetermined, as of Wednesday afternoon.