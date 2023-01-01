DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old Chautauqua County woman is in critical condition following a car accident on Route 5 in Dunkirk late Saturday night, according to police.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police say that they were dispatched to the area where a car driven by Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point had crashed into a ditch, rolled over and struck a street sign, a utility pole and a tree while traveling east on Route 5.

She was initially transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital, but was later brought to UPMC Hamot in critical condition.

The area was closed for a time, but has since reopened. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.