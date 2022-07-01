BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York and the New York City metro area will be under an Air Quality Health Advisory for most of Friday.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the pollutant of concern is ozone, with levels expected to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100. Because of this, an advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

“Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog,” the DEC says. “Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast. This surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere.”

The DEC says people should limit their time outside while the advisory is in place. This is especially true for young kids, people who exercise or do vigorous work outside and anyone with a respiratory disease. If a person starts to get short of breath or feel chest pain, a doctor should be contacted.

