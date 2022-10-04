A plow truck driver plows snow on the New York State Thruway during a winter storm in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation is recruiting for what they have described as, “one of the most elite snow fighting forces in the nation,” as Western New York prepares to head into the winter months.

State officials are scheduled to speak in Depew on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how many local workers they are looking to recruit, the qualifications needed, and the benefits of joining the team.

