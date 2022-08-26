BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkin’ is making sure Western New York educators are caffeinated and ready to take on the new school year with a free cup of coffee.

Western New York teachers can pick up their “thank you” gift on Sept. 1 from participating Dunkin’ stores. Those participating will have their choice of Medium Hot or Iced Coffee.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Reggie Bowman, Western New York Dunkin’ franchisee. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

To find the closest Dunkin’ to you, click here.