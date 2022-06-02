ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday the beginning of several large-scale projects working towards more eco-friendly and efficient ways for New York residents to get their electricity.

Billed as New York’s largest current solar and energy storage project, these projects are expected to produce around 3,000 jobs within New York, as well as an estimated spike of $2.7 billion in private investment. Not only will the energy obtained be renewable and natural, but will be enough to power 620,000 homes for an expanse of 20 years for the residents of New York.

The investments in these projects highlight New York’s goal of renewable energy becoming 70% of the state’s source of electricity by 2030.

“Today’s investments will put us on a path to making New York a greener place to live while also creating new jobs and spurring economic development,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects will allow us to not just meet but exceed our goal of obtaining 70 percent of our electricity from renewable resources and will further cement New York as a national leader in the fight against climate change.”

Here’s a look at the renewable energy projects in Western New York and across the state:

Western New York

Ridge View Solar Energy Center: Ridge View Solar Energy Center, LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 350-megawatt Solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Hartland, Niagara County.

Bear Ridge Solar: Bear Ridge Solar LLC, a Cypress Creek Renewables affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Cambria and Pendleton, Niagara County.

Alfred Oaks Solar: Alfred Oaks Solar LLC, a Northland Power affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt Solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Alfred, Allegany County.

York Run Solar: York Run Solar LLC, a CS Energy affiliate, will build a 90-megawatt Solar facility in the towns of Busti and Kiantone, Chautauqua County

Capital Region

Stern Solar: Stern Solar LLC, a CS Energy affiliate, will build a 19.99-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Schaghticoke, Rensselaer County.

Fort Edward Solar Farm: Fort Edward Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt Solar facility in the towns of Fort Edward and Argyle, Washington County.

Scotch Ridge Solar: Scotch Ridge Solar LLC, a Nexamp affiliate, will build a 20-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Duanesburg, Schenectady County.

ELP Stuyvesant Solar: ELP Stuyvesant Solar LLC, an East Light Partners affiliate, will build a 19.99-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Stuyvesant, Columbia County.

Easton Solar Farm: Easton Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 20-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Easton, Washington County.

ELP Rotterdam Solar: ELP Rotterdam Solar LLC, an East Light Partners affiliate, will build a 19.99-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Rotterdam, Schenectady County.

Central New York

Harvest Hills Solar 2: ConnectGen Cayuga County LLC, a ConnectGen affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt Solar facility in the towns of Genoa and Venice, Cayuga County.

SunEast Scipio Solar: SED NY Holdings LLC, a SunEast Development affiliate, will build an 18-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Scipio, Cayuga County.

Mohawk Valley

Mill Point Solar 2: ConnectGen Montgomery County LLC, a ConnectGen affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Glen, Montgomery County.

SunEast Flat Creek II Solar: SunEast Flat Creek Solar LLC, a SunEast Development affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Root, Montgomery County.

Newport Solar Farm: Newport Deerfield Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 130-megawatt Solar facility in the towns of Deerfield, Marcy and Newport, Oneida and Herkimer County.

Foothills Solar Farm: Foothills Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 40-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Mayfield, Fulton County.

Columbia Solar Energy Center: Columbia Solar Energy Center LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 350-megawatt Solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located energy storage in the towns of Columbia and Litchfield, Herkimer County.

North Country

Rich Road Solar Energy Center: Rich Road Solar Energy Center LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 240-megawatt Solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Canton, St. Lawrence County.

Fort Covington Solar Farm: Fort Covington Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 250-megawatt Solar facility with 77 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Fort Covington, Franklin County.

Roosevelt Solar: ReneSola Power Holdings LLC, a ReneSola Power affiliate, will build a 19.99-megawatt Solar facility with 2 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Massena, St. Lawrence County.

Moss Ridge Solar: Moss Ridge Solar 1 LLC, a Borrego Solar affiliate, will build a 60-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Dekalb, St. Lawrence County.

Southern Tier