BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you thought you saw prices changing at your local gas station more than once Thursday, you weren’t seeing things. Fuel costs are surging to their highest levels in years.

You might call it the “perfect storm” of unique economic conditions as the COVID pandemic subsides, surging demand for gas is driving up prices, while the supply is tightening.

Tensions in Europe are also causing more pain at the pump.

The average price of regular gasoline in New York stands at $3.93 a gallon, that’s $1.13 more than a year ago, according to AAA Gas Prices. But it’s already breaking through the $4.00 ceiling across Western New York.

“I am on a fixed income, I am retired but I am dealing with it. It is kind of hard, but I will keep dealing with it,” said Buffalo driver Lewis Varner.

We found gas at $4.19 in Lackawanna, and it got a little better at the casino downtown at $3.89, but there were other outlets around town that were lower.

Higher gas prices, Elizabeth Carey of the Triple-A told us, come down to the supply of crude oil.

“The main driver behind these high gas prices, right now, are oil prices. So oil prices right now today are over $110 per barrel. In August they were $30 a barrel. At one point during the pandemic, they were zero, and they were even in negative territory,” Carey said.

But now with the COVID restrictions lowered, oil prices have come roaring back with a vengeance, and energy costs are having a ripple effect on other prices.

“We are going to feel it not just when it comes to paying our natural gas bill, not just at the gas station but also at the grocery counter and various other consumer goods because that increases transportation costs for carriers,” said Charles Lindsey of the UB School of Management.

As drivers realize they might not be able to control the prices at the pump, they understand they have options.

“And they will say, whoa wait a minute I’ve got to do something different. People might ask to work from home, work remotely from their boss, at least a couple of days a week. They might combine errands into one trip, they might even buy an electric vehicle to save money,” Carey told us.

“I may have to cut down on my driving. I might have to drive his car some,” said Buffalo driver Peggy.

Viewers have been contacting News 4 about pump prices going too high, and today, the Attorney General’s office is calling on consumers to report any instances they suspect is price gouging.

To submit a complaint to the AG’s office, click here.