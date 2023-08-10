PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 5 in Pembroke, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced.

When deputies arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m., it was determined that one of the drivers of the vehicles, Nikki Stonebraker, 34, was deceased.

  • Photo: Alecia Kaus
  • Photo: Alecia Kaus
  • Photo: Alecia Kaus

Authorities said Stonebraker was traveling eastbound in a 2007 Ford when her vehicle crossed the yellow line and struck a 2013 Dodge that was traveling westbound. The driver of the Dodge and a passenger were transported to ECMC with severe injuries.

According to Genesee County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Krzemien, the crash happened during a period of heavy rain.

An off-duty deputy came across the crash shortly after it occurred and used his own tourniquet to help the driver of the van, Krzemien said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.