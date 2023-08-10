PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 5 in Pembroke, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced.

When deputies arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m., it was determined that one of the drivers of the vehicles, Nikki Stonebraker, 34, was deceased.

Photo: Alecia Kaus

Authorities said Stonebraker was traveling eastbound in a 2007 Ford when her vehicle crossed the yellow line and struck a 2013 Dodge that was traveling westbound. The driver of the Dodge and a passenger were transported to ECMC with severe injuries.

According to Genesee County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Krzemien, the crash happened during a period of heavy rain.

An off-duty deputy came across the crash shortly after it occurred and used his own tourniquet to help the driver of the van, Krzemien said.

The incident remains under investigation.