ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket from Crosby’s on South Main Street in Elba? $1 million could be yours.

The New York State lottery confirmed one second-prize ticket from the July 8 Mega Millions drawing was purchased at Crosby’s at 64 South Main St. in Elba.

The magic numbers were 20-36-61-62-69.

