STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were charged as the result of a multi-town chase that stretched from Genesee County into Monroe County.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Ronell Agee Jr., 20, and Jaquel Gibson, 21, both of whom live in Rochester, were arrested on February 16 after fleeing a traffic stop on Route 33 in Stafford.

At the time, authorities say they were driving a stolen Jeep Compass. The chase went through Bergen, Riga, Chili and Wheatland before ending in LeRoy.

Its conclusion came when spike strips were deployed to deflate the Jeep’s tires. It eventually came to a rest on Randall Road.

The Sheriff’s office says Agee fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody. He and Gibson were charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Agee was additionally charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, obstructing governmental administration and a number of vehicle and traffic violations.

The two were taken to the Genesee County Jail and held pending arraignment.