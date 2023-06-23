PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two drivers were sent to ECMC after a crash occurred on Route 5 Thursday evening in Pembroke.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said a Dodge truck driven by a 25-year-old Bowmansville resident was in the middle of the road, heading east, when he corrected himself back into the eastbound lane.

Coming from the opposite direction was a Ford truck driven by a 19-year-old Williamsville man. The Ford driver was in the westbound lane, but directed his vehicle into the eastbound lane at some point, with both vehicles colliding head-on.

After the crash, both vehicles went off the south shoulder and into a ditch, with both drivers needing to be extricated. The Ford driver was seriously injured, and the Dodge driver was injured, as well.

The drivers were the only people in each vehicle, and it’s not clear what type of condition either is in, as of Friday morning.