BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests during Sunday night’s Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake.
Anthony Digangi, 32, of Wales Center, was charged with trespassing after deputies say he tried to re-enter the venue after being ejected.
Cassandra Morales-Diaz, 32, of Silver Springs, was charged with harassment after allegedly grabbing someone by the neck, injuring them.
53-year-old Amherst resident Donald Lasker was accused of harassment after authorities say he allegedly pushed a Live Nation employee in the chest and neck.
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
Latest Posts
- VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through Florida waters
- Here are Trump’s shifting defenses for taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago
- Giuliani told he’s a target of Georgia probe
- Cambria man blows twice legal limit, crash severely injures driver
- Texas attorney general locked in close race with Democratic challenger: poll
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.