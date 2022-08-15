BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests during Sunday night’s Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake.

Anthony Digangi, 32, of Wales Center, was charged with trespassing after deputies say he tried to re-enter the venue after being ejected.

Cassandra Morales-Diaz, 32, of Silver Springs, was charged with harassment after allegedly grabbing someone by the neck, injuring them.

53-year-old Amherst resident Donald Lasker was accused of harassment after authorities say he allegedly pushed a Live Nation employee in the chest and neck.

All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.