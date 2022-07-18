DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight arrests were made by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during Friday’s Thomas Rhett concert at Darien Lake.

Here’s who was arrested and what they were charged with:

Samuel Baudanza, 25, harassment: The Sheriff’s Office says he allegedly punched a security guard in the mouth.

David Becker, 20, trespassing, criminal trespassing: The Sheriff’s Office says he allegedly re-entered the venue twice after being ejected.

Olivia Krieger, 20, trespassing: Krieger allegedly returned to the venue after being ejected.

Samantha Bunn, 19, trespassing: Bunn allegedly returned to the venue after being ejected.

Dakota Smith-Neal, 30, harassment: The Sheriff’s Office says he allegedly punched a security guard in the face.

Kyle Burdick, 24, harassment: Authorities say Burdick allegedly kicked and punched a security guard.

Sean Costello, 25, harassment: Costello was accused of kicking and punching a security guard.

Mark Karsch, 41, trespassing: Karsch was accused of re-entering the venue after being ejected.