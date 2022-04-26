ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Genesee County Monday evening, as severe weather worked its way across Western New York.

There was some damage — pictures from the NWS show a tree cracked in half and a trailer flipped onto its roof. No injuries were reported.

The tornado touched down just north of the Alexander firehall, stayed on the ground for about three minutes, traveling about three quarters of a mile.

Tuesday, News 4 spoke with the president of the Alexander Cemetery Association, which is dealing with some damages.

The cemetery is asking for donations, which can be sent to the Alexander Cemetery Association at 4201 Broadway Rd., Alexander, N.Y. 14005.