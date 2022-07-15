BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hiring.

On Wednesday, July 20, the VA Western New York Healthcare System will be holding a career fair for staff at their Batavia location.

The following positions are being targeted for hire:

Cook

Food service worker

Housekeeping aide

Registered nurse

Clinical nurse managers

Licensed practical nurse

Nursing assistants

Walk-ins are welcome. The fair runs from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. at the ground floor of Building 3 of the Batavia VA Medical Center Campus at 222 Richmond Ave. in Batavia.