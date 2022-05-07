BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was pronounced dead after suffering a medical emergency and crashing on West Main Street in Batavia Saturday.

According to officials, officers were led near 390 West Main Street around 3:50 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a single vehicle. Once at the location they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man is believed to have experienced a medical emergency while traveling on West Main Street near the Top’s Market in the area. The car crossed over all lanes of traffic, leaving the roadway, causing it to strike a fence before coming to a rest at a nearby ditch.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Peck.

No other vehicles or occupants were involved in the incident, officials reported.

An investigation is currently underway. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by staff at Monroe County Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.