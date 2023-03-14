BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia woman has been arrested following an alleged instance of dining and dashing.
Batavia police say 40-year-old Sarah Malone was eating at a local restaurant when she left without paying her bill. Police located her, but they say she gave them a fake name and date of birth.
Malone was charged with criminal impersonation and theft of services before being released on a court appearance ticket.
- 40-year-old Batavia woman accused of dining and dashing
- Plane goes off taxiway at Syracuse Airport
- House Oversight GOP gets access to financial activity reports tied to Biden family businesses
- DOJ says Rite Aid filled hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions
- Emhoff says he and Harris often don’t agree on Netflix picks
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.