BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia woman has been arrested following an alleged instance of dining and dashing.

Batavia police say 40-year-old Sarah Malone was eating at a local restaurant when she left without paying her bill. Police located her, but they say she gave them a fake name and date of birth.

Malone was charged with criminal impersonation and theft of services before being released on a court appearance ticket.