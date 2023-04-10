BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) –A Batavia man has been charged with robbery, assault, grand larceny, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Batavia police say they arrested Raymond Amaro, 36, this past Tuesday. According to police, he forcibly stole an acquaintance’s car keys while at an apartment complex on E. Main Street. Then, he hit her with the vehicle while fleeing the scene, per Batavia police.

After his arraignment in Batavia City Court, Amaro was held on bail.