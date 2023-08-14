BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police said a man allegedly strangled a woman before jumping out of a second-story window to flee the scene.

The exact date is not clear, but law enforcement officers responded to an address in Batavia after a report of a disturbance. There, Joel Prouty, 37, of Batavia is alleged to have struck the victim in the face and strangled her during a disturbance.

When police got there, they said Pouty jumped out of a second-story window and ran away on foot.

Police were called back to the same address on Aug. 4 for another reported disturbance involving Prouty and the victim. According to officials, Prouty allegedly fought with officers before being taken into custody.

Prouty faces charges of strangulation, assault, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. After being arraigned in Batavia City Court, he was held without bail.