BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said a man allegedly possessed narcotics while being arrested on a warrant for rape.

The arrest of 52-year-old Batavia resident Ronnie Johnson took place on Thursday evening around 6:30. The Sheriff’s Office said at the time, he allegedly had drugs he intended to sell in his possession.

Johnson faces the following charges:

rape

unlawful imprisonment

menacing

criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

criminal possession of a controlled substance (third and fourth degree)

After he was arraigned in Batavia Town Court, Johnson was held without bail. He’s scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15.