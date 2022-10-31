BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said a man allegedly possessed narcotics while being arrested on a warrant for rape.
The arrest of 52-year-old Batavia resident Ronnie Johnson took place on Thursday evening around 6:30. The Sheriff’s Office said at the time, he allegedly had drugs he intended to sell in his possession.
Johnson faces the following charges:
- rape
- unlawful imprisonment
- menacing
- criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation
- criminal possession of a controlled substance (third and fourth degree)
After he was arraigned in Batavia Town Court, Johnson was held without bail. He’s scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.