BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was killed in a motorcycle accident outside of Rochester on Monday night, the Brighton Police Department in Monroe County said.

Investigators say 24-year-old Dustin Rich failed to stop at a stoplight on East River Road and the Route 390 off ramp and hit a vehicle. He died at the scene.

Four people who were in the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.