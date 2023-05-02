BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was killed in a motorcycle accident outside of Rochester on Monday night, the Brighton Police Department in Monroe County said.
Investigators say 24-year-old Dustin Rich failed to stop at a stoplight on East River Road and the Route 390 off ramp and hit a vehicle. He died at the scene.
Four people who were in the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.