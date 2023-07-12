BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After responding to a reported disturbance involving 10-15 people, Batavia police discovered that a woman had been shot.
The incident happened around Midnight. Officers arrived as multiple people fled the scene, and the victim was found with a single gunshot wound.
It’s not clear what condition she’s in, but she was taken to ECMC by ambulance.
Anyone with information that could help police make an arrest can call (585) 345-6311 or the Batavia Police Department’s confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370. Tips may also be submitted online here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.