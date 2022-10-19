BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police are looking for more information on a reported stabbing they say took place Tuesday night.
Police say they were dispatched to Highland Park, but that the victim was stabbed somewhere on Jackson Street around 9:30 p.m.
It’s not clear what kind of condition the victim is in, but they were taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect in this incident was described as a Black male wearing a white hoodie.
Anyone with information on this incident can call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 or their confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.