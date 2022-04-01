BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Batavia are looking for help finding a man accused of stealing from a gas station.

Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m., police say a man walked into a Kwik Fill gas station and took a bucket of small liquor bottles off the front counter.

It’s not clear who the suspect is, but police shared a few photos from that night. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is being asked to call Officer William Yung at (585) 345-6350 or the police department’s confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

Tips can also be submitted here.