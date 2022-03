BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are seeking assistance from the public in finding a missing man.

According to the department, Lewis Hyde was last seen March 11 around 2 a.m. on West Main Street in Batavia. When Hyde was last seen, he was wearing a tan coat, jeans and black boots. He has been described as standing 5’10” tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Batavia Police at (585) 345-6350.