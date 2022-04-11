BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police are trying to find a missing girl who they say ran away from home overnight.
Jaylynn Alvord is 12 years old and was last seen in the area of Liberty Street. When she left, police say she didn’t have a phone on her.
Anyone with information that could help authorities find her can call (585) 345-6350.
