BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police are investigating a rash of larcenies across the city.
According to officials, most of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles “in the overnight hours.”
Police are asking people to remember to lock their vehicle doors and not leave valuables inside them. Batavia police can be reached at (585) 345-6350 if anything suspicious is seen.
Latest Posts
- White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
- NFL says ‘everything is being considered’ regarding Bills-Bengals resumption
- Teen sentenced to 6 months in jail for Culinary School stabbing
- Biden says he intends to visit southern border on Mexico trip
- Moody’s warns of ‘slowcession’ that could last throughout 2023
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.