BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police are investigating a rash of larcenies across the city.

According to officials, most of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles “in the overnight hours.”

Police are asking people to remember to lock their vehicle doors and not leave valuables inside them. Batavia police can be reached at (585) 345-6350 if anything suspicious is seen.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.