BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.

14-year-old Kamela Lockhart was last seen this past Monday wearing a thin black sweatshirt, red t-shirt, red pants and multi-colored Crocs. She was described as 5’4″ and 180 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. According to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, she “may be with a male companion.”

Anyone with information on where Lockhart could be is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.